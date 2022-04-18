ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: UConn Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rise In Cases

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqbAd_0fCV07FS00
UConn's main campus in Storrs. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The University of Connecticut is reinstating its mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and region.

Officials announced that facial coverings will be required for students and staff through the remainder of the school ear due to the spring surge of new cases of the virus.

According to officials, the school will begin requiring masks beginning on Monday, April 18, for all instructional settings, workspaces, and indoor events exceeding 100 people.

Instructional settings include classrooms, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, they said.

The mandate will remain in effect through the end of the semester and final exams. The mandates apply to the Storrs campus, as well as UConn's regional campuses.

UConn relaxed masking requirements in March, and then again earlier in April as the positive COVID-19 infection rate held steady at under 2 percent.

As of the week of Monday, April 11, the state’s seven-day average infection rate rose above 6 percent.

Over the past seven days, UConn said there have been about 150 COVID-19 cases reported both on and off-campus.

“The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in-person,” officials said.

 “A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Storrs, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Covid#Masking#Mandates#College
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Who OD'd On Fentanyl Wanted To Go Out Like Kurt Cobain

Marc Hausman said his son 16-year-old Landen wanted to go out just like Kurt Cobain - and one night in January, that's exactly what happened. Landen overdosed after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with Fentanyl on Jan. 17. The person who sold him the pills, 23-year-old Mikiyas Kefyalew, of Piney Branch, was arrested and charged with Landen's death on April 14, according to Montgomery County Police. Now, Landen's family is hoping his story will help others avoid a similar tragedy.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Home Invader Who Hopped In Shower With Victim Sought By Police In Somerset County

A home invader who got naked and jumped into a woman's shower—while she was in it— is being sought by the police in Somerset County. The Hillsborough Township police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a sexual offense in the area of Andria Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Hillsborough Township, according to a release by the police.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Fingernail DNA Leads To Arrest Of South Jersey Man In 2013 Homicide: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a 2013 "cold cast" homicide, based on DNA from the victim's fingernails, authorities said. Duane Parker has been charged with murder, felony murder and robbery Robbery in the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Timothy Appling of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Road Rage Robbery Pepper-Sprayer Nabbed In Newark, Police Say

A woman wanted for a road rage robbery was arrested in Newark, authorities announced Tuesday. Tiffany A. Patterson, 36, is accused of pepper-spraying a woman and stealing her purse after a road rage incident that occurred near 14th Avenue and South 12th Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old Hartford Girl

Police have issued a missing person's alert for a missing 11-year-old Connecticut girl. Jamayra Halstead, of Hartford, was last seen around 4 p.m., on Monday, April 18, in the area of Hillyer Street, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police. Halstead was wearing a short-sleeve purple shirt, black pants,...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy