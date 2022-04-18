COVID-19: UConn Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rise In Cases

UConn's main campus in Storrs. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The University of Connecticut is reinstating its mask mandate amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and region.

Officials announced that facial coverings will be required for students and staff through the remainder of the school ear due to the spring surge of new cases of the virus.

According to officials, the school will begin requiring masks beginning on Monday, April 18, for all instructional settings, workspaces, and indoor events exceeding 100 people.

Instructional settings include classrooms, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, they said.

The mandate will remain in effect through the end of the semester and final exams. The mandates apply to the Storrs campus, as well as UConn's regional campuses.

UConn relaxed masking requirements in March, and then again earlier in April as the positive COVID-19 infection rate held steady at under 2 percent.

As of the week of Monday, April 11, the state’s seven-day average infection rate rose above 6 percent.

Over the past seven days, UConn said there have been about 150 COVID-19 cases reported both on and off-campus.

“The goal of this decision is to protect health on our campuses and to help ensure that the remaining weeks of the semester and UConn’s commencement ceremonies can be conducted in-person,” officials said.

“A widespread outbreak that overwhelms university health services and available isolation space could potentially disrupt both.”

