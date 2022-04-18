Newberg revitalizes by adding workforce housing, developing bypass
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Mayor Monday, AM Extra headed to the gateway into Oregon wine country — the city of Newberg.
City leaders are working to revitalize Newberg as a great place to work and live. More workforce housing is being added where the former WestRock paper mill stood.Way of Being seeks to be an Earth-friendly one-stop
Along with that, the city is further developing the Newberg-Dundee bypass .
Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers joined AM Extra to share more on the developments and community updates.
