Newberg, OR

Newberg revitalizes by adding workforce housing, developing bypass

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Mayor Monday, AM Extra headed to the gateway into Oregon wine country — the city of Newberg.

City leaders are working to revitalize Newberg as a great place to work and live. More workforce housing is being added where the former WestRock paper mill stood.

Way of Being seeks to be an Earth-friendly one-stop

Along with that, the city is further developing the Newberg-Dundee bypass .

Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers joined AM Extra to share more on the developments and community updates.

NBCMontana

Planners hope to turn Bozeman fire station into workforce housing

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In an update from the Bozeman City Commission meeting on March 22, City Officials provisionally adopted plans for a new downtown housing development. First, the city would sell the building, Fire Station One on Rouse and Mendenhall, and then firefighters will move to the city's new public safety center.
BOZEMAN, MT
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Top 2 Dem candidates for Oregon governor differ little in appearance

Tina Kotek and Tobias Read differed little on the issues brought forth during their first joint appearance for their party’s nomination for governor. But the most widely known of the 17 Democratic candidates offered differing experience to achieve similar goals in front of a mostly friendly audience Friday night, March 18, at the Oregon AFL-CIO’s annual convention in Portland.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

