Newberg revitalizes by adding workforce housing, developing bypass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Mayor Monday, AM Extra headed to the gateway into Oregon wine country — the city of Newberg.

City leaders are working to revitalize Newberg as a great place to work and live. More workforce housing is being added where the former WestRock paper mill stood.

Along with that, the city is further developing the Newberg-Dundee bypass .

Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers joined AM Extra to share more on the developments and community updates.

