ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Holcim slated to celebrate 125th year on April 30

By Canon City Daily Record
Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Brewing Company & Holcim are co-hosting Holcim’s 125 Anniversary Party April 30 with an awesome Food Truck Rally. This family-friendly extended patio event will happen from 11 a.m. until Dark-ish. The day will feature food trucks Crash Site with gourmet burgers and grilled cheese, Mimi’s Grill with authentic Mexican food,...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Daily Record

Chili and Beer Festival slated for May 21

The Third Annual Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center’s Chili and Beer Fest is coming on May 21. The Museum will be working with Florence Brewery again to provide the community with homemade chili in homemade pottery cups and bowls (from P & G Pottery). The chili will be sold at the Museum for $10 a cup and beer is sold separately at the Brewery. The start time will be 11:00 a.m. until darkish.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Opening for artist announced at Blue Spruce Gallery

The Blue Spruce Gallery currently has one opening available in the long standing cooperative gallery for a two-dimensional wall artist. The gallery does not have space for photography at this time. Artists working in pastels, oils, watercolor, collage, etc. should consider this opportunity to join the gallery. Jury for the...
FLORENCE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
City
Florence, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Daily Record

Fremont County Community Concert Association announces final season concerts

The final two concerts of the musical season will be presented by the Fremont County Community Concert Association at the end of April. “Spinphony,” a dazzling female electric string quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on April 24, in the Canon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Avenue. Spinphony is breaking down barriers between classical, rock, aixnernd pop music, mixing and mashing catchy melodies into their own unique arrangements. Whether you’re a fan of Bach, ACDC, Journey or Mozart, the virtuosic women will have you rocking out to some of the greatest melodies of all time. The quartet is comprised of Brett Omara and Anna Morris on Violin, Michaela Borth on 5 String and Liz Gergel on Cello. Combined, the ladies have been playing their instruments for over 100 years. They have performed shows worldwide and collaborated with 2 Cellos, Evanescense, II Volo, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé to name a few.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
WBKR

Annual Easterseals Telethon Launches New Format Friday, April 8th

Since its inception nearly 45 years ago, the annual Easterseals Telethon has been broadcast on channel 25 (WEHT) on a Sunday in April. While the COVID pandemic forced both parties to tweak the format a bit over the last two years, the 2022 edition will see a nearly complete overhaul of the event, including moving it to an entirely different day.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#City High#Cooking#Anniversary Party#Mexican#Portland Cement Company
Shropshire Star

Hill walk weekend will also celebrate Queen's Jubilee in village near Oswestry

A village's popular hill walk weekend will be doubly important in the calendar this year as it also celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Trefonen near Oswestry will mark this year’s royal jubilee with a packed programme of events wrapped around its traditional hill walk weekend, and raise money for three charities at the same time.
SOCIETY
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Easter Egg Hunt set for April 9 in Feasterville

Local children are invited to join the Easter Bunny for the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at Russell Elliot Memorial Park, 150 Buck Road, Feasterville. “All area children are invited to join the fun and festivities of the...
SOCIETY
Daily Record

Fremont Adventure Recreation Release Party slated for Friday

Join FAR on April 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Canon City Brews & Bikes, 224 Main Street, for their annual Release Party. One free Adventure Guide per family is complimentary. Membership drive will continue throughout the month of April. For more information, visit joinFAR.org. For many who grew up in...
CANON CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Record

‘Dawn of a new day:’ Easter Sunrise Service returns to the Royal Gorge Bridge

Hundreds of community members met early Sunday morning at the Royal Gorge Bridge with the Cañon Cowboy Church to sing, praise, and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. In a world where secularism and “worldliness” have become second nature, the Cañon Cowboy Church members were grateful to have the opportunity to bring the Easter Sunrise Service back to the Royal Gorge Bridge.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of April 18

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades...
KINGSPORT, TN
FOX21News.com

Garden of the Gods’ 10M/10K & Trail Race is back and ready for you to join!

One of the most popular events in the country is back and it’s racing right through our own back yard. Southern Colorado’s three challenging races go through the Garden of the Gods park on the road and trail. It’s the premiere destination race for the Colorado Springs area set in the beautiful Garden of the Gods park, it attracts over 2000 runners and spectators.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

BOLDERBoulder Returns After 2 Years Off Thanks To Pandemic

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After two years, the BOLDERBoulder is back! Organizers say the popular 10K race will be at full capacity with a traditional route this year. The race returns on Memorial Day, May 30. Registration is now open. (credit: CBS) “We’ve missed our participants and our spectators and we know they’ve missed us. It’s great to be back with this fantastic outdoor community event,” said Race Director Cliff Bosley in a news release on Monday. The 42nd event will also pay tribute to more than a million men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country as well as veterans and active duty military members. At least 35,000 people are expected to attend the race.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy