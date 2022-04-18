Holcim slated to celebrate 125th year on April 30

The final two concerts of the musical season will be presented by the Fremont County Community Concert Association at the end of April. “Spinphony,” a dazzling female electric string quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on April 24, in the Canon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Avenue. Spinphony is breaking down barriers between classical, rock, aixnernd pop music, mixing and mashing catchy melodies into their own unique arrangements. Whether you’re a fan of Bach, ACDC, Journey or Mozart, the virtuosic women will have you rocking out to some of the greatest melodies of all time. The quartet is comprised of Brett Omara and Anna Morris on Violin, Michaela Borth on 5 String and Liz Gergel on Cello. Combined, the ladies have been playing their instruments for over 100 years. They have performed shows worldwide and collaborated with 2 Cellos, Evanescense, II Volo, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé to name a few.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO