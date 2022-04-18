ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Prairie Hills student Spring Market coming up Sunday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Prairie Hills Middle School students will be holding a Spring Market Sunday,...

Hutch Post

Lesser Known Lovelies is back at the Dillon Nature Center

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular annual spring events is back at the Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson. The Lesser Known Lovelies plant sale is set for next week. Many of the plants for sale that are not available in most local greenhouses are heat and drought tolerant with more than 23 species of plants available. As usual, the plant sale will be available for members only on Friday, April 29 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. That will be followed by the open sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until the plants are sold out.
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
KEVN

Black Hills Home Show coming up, vendors flood in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show will kick off this Friday, and people far and wide have already started to make their way to The Monument to get set up. Mike Firkus, a vendor at the show who’s selling and repairing cookwear,...
92 Moose

Get Ready! Sunday River Spring Festival is Coming Up

Sure, Sunday River is known for its 130+ trails, killer conditions, and the infamous Foggy Goggle, but they also know how to party. Throughout the year, the ski resort hosts events filled with live music with local bands, beer and food vendors, fireworks, games, and trick shows by world-class athletes.
Hutch Post

Night on the Prairie coming up April 29

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The first Final Friday "Night on the Prairie" event for the Pretty Prairie Community Association is scheduled for Friday, April 29th. It will be the annual car show. The group is looking for vendors for that evening and charging $10 per vendor. Proceeds help fund Final Friday events.
Hutch Post

If Walls Could Talk now two weekends

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stage 9 is expanding the If Walls Could Talk fundraiser to two Saturday nights this year, April 23 and April 30. "Last year was our first year," said Dashona Mahoney with Stage 9. "It was a really popular event, so we're going to spread it out to two weekends this year, with the same six destinations both weekends. The six locations this year are going to be The Fox, that's where we're going to meet, the other locations are Carl's Bar, Re-Nu, the Reno County Museum, Stage 9 and the other one is Toy Depot."
Hutch Post

Hops in the Hangar coming up April 29 in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is hosting Hops in the Hangar 2022 on April 29 at Wells Aircraft at the Hutchinson Airport. Whether you're a craft beer enthusiast, aviation buff, or just looking for a fun night out you won't want to miss Hops in the Hangar.
Hutch Post

Sand Plum Bicycle Classic is April 30 and May 1

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Sand Plum Bicycle Classic bicycle ride is quickly approaching. This year's event is set for Sunday, May 1, starting at 8 a.m. at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. As before, there will be a 13-, 26- and 50-mile route available for all levels of riders....
Hutch Post

Light agenda for Haven City Council Monday

HAVEN, Kan. — It's a light agenda for the Haven City Council Monday evening. The council will go over the 2021 audit report from Loyd Group, LLC, and will choose two city scholarship recipients for the next year. Each will receive $500. And the council will seek approval to...
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

