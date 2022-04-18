Prairie Hills student Spring Market coming up Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stage 9 is expanding the If Walls Could Talk fundraiser to two Saturday nights this year, April 23 and April 30. "Last year was our first year," said Dashona Mahoney with Stage 9. "It was a really popular event, so we're going to spread it out to two weekends this year, with the same six destinations both weekends. The six locations this year are going to be The Fox, that's where we're going to meet, the other locations are Carl's Bar, Re-Nu, the Reno County Museum, Stage 9 and the other one is Toy Depot."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO