ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Local correctional officer hit by drunk driver in Milton

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

MILTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A correctional officer from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a three-car accident early Monday morning in Milton.

Suspect caught breaking into home, unarmed robbery in Adams

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday as the correctional officer was on his way to work a shift for an inmate receiving treatment in Jamaica Plain. According to Spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, the officer was driving through the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Brush Hill Road in Milton when a BMW drove through a red light and struck the officer’s marked cruiser on the driver’s side as well as another vehicle.

The airbags were deployed in the cruiser and the officer was taken to the hospital to be checked but showed no signs of any major injuries. The driver of the BMW that drove through the red light was identified as a 25-year-old man and was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTd2p_0fCUylJd00
    Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1QWI_0fCUylJd00
    Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwzQc_0fCUylJd00
    Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0cIj_0fCUylJd00
    Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Office

“We are thankful that our officer and the other drivers involved were not seriously injured or killed in the accident,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “This correctional officer showed amazing professionalism and insisted on finishing his shift despite the fact that the cruiser he was driving was hit so hard, it is likely totaled.”

Police are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Milton, MA
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Milton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy