ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

S.C. gas prices continue downward trend, now average $3.70

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzIum_0fCUyENm00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With each passing week, it is getting a little bit cheaper for South Carolina drivers to fill up their tanks as prices continue to drop after reaching near-record highs.

The price of gas has dropped by 1.8 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.70 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.12 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.26 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, a difference of $1.33 per gallon.

Find the cheapest gas in the area

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents, averaging $4.06 per gallon today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in North Charleston. Officers responded to N. Romney St. around 12:15 a.m. to reports of a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was taken to MUSC and is being treated for serious injuries, according to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia mall shooting suspect acted in self-defense, attorney says

UPDATE (4:16 PM) – The Columbia Police Department announced 10 new charges against Price on Monday including one count of attempted murder. ____ COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The attorney for a man arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Center that injured 14 people said his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria gas prices dip slightly, average $4.53

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices in Peoria have started to fall in the past week, following decreases at pumps across the nation. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#War#Russia#South Carolinians#The European Union
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
WCBD Count on 2

Decorated artist donates statue to City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new statue, which embodies a child’s joy and hope, is now on display at Joe Riley Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston. Artist Mary Whyte donated the bronze station of Lilly Jones to the City of Charleston. It was unveiled during a dedication ceremony Friday morning. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WCBD Count on 2

Bond given to man in Columbia mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was given bond Sunday afternoon after being detained in connection to Saturday’s Columbia mall shooting. We previously reported that Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. A bond hearing was held at 2 p.m. at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. The judge set a $25,000 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The acceleration...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Oil Drilling, Output Moving Higher With Energy Prices

U.S. oil production forecasts are being revised upwards despite labor and supply chain constraints as higher prices spur more drilling and well completion activity, according to industry experts. Calls for new oil supplies are being answered by more producers as U.S. prices stay above $100 per barrel, propelled by Russia's...
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Columbia deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder. Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County. Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating Hampton Co. nightclub shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. – (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left nine people injured Saturday night in a Furman nightclub. This marks the second mass shooting in South Carolina over the Easter weekend. According to SLED, the shooting took place at Cara’s Lounge off Ashley Circle Rd. At least nine people […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for beating, confining ex-girlfriend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy