Politics

Ethiopia launches a national dialogue, but divisions run deep

By Fred Harter
The New Humanitarian
1 day ago
 1 day ago
As an 18-month civil war grinds on, Ethiopia is gearing up for a national dialogue aimed at bridging the country’s many fault lines. But key rebel groups have not been invited, and opposition figures are accusing the government of trying to orchestrate the process. The commission tasked with...

