ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Homeless Man Lights Fire Inside Empty Building

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CUJp_0fCUwkvy00

Police put a stop to what could have been a very dangerous situation at the old Borden Milk building on 2nd Street.

A caller reported a homeless person had a fire going inside the building and was burning plastic.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a man did indeed have a fire going. They arranged to put it out, stood by while he gathered his belongings, and told him to stay off the property.

The man told police he planned to go back to Circleville because “he doesn’t belong here.”

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Unwanted Visitors Refuse to Leave Shawnee Lodge

Speedway apparently isn’t the only business having problems with people who refuse to leave the property. Just before 9 pm, deputies responded to Shawnee Lodge for a report of four people who refused to leave the property. Employees said they kicked four individuals out of the building but they...
SHAWNEE, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky Man Found Dead in Ditch

The Kentucky State Police received a call of a vehicle in the ditch off the roadway around the 7-mile marker on Hwy 899 in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County. Troopers responded to the scene and located the vehicle with a male subject still inside that was non-responsive. Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Dennis Little, 44, of Topmost deceased on the scene.
PIPPA PASSES, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Inside house where ‘neglected’ 7-year-old died and mother ‘used his inhaler to smoke drugs’

Shocking pictures show how a mother “used her seven-year-old son’s asthma pump to smoke drugs” before he was found dead, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017 after he suffered an asthma attack. The temperature outside at the time was near freezing, at 2 or 3C, and Hakeem was only wearing a top and pyjama bottoms, the jury was told. His mother, Laura Heath, 39, is on trial for the manslaughter of her son, which she denies. Pictures shared with The Independent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Person#Police#Borden Milk
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Florida Woman Wanted for Double Homicide

Florida Woman Wanted for Double HomicideFlorida Mugshot. The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Andre Anglin. According to detectives, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anglin's arrest after a woman and teenage girl were found shot to death in North Lauderdale Wednesday, April 13.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
122K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy