Homeless Man Lights Fire Inside Empty Building

Police put a stop to what could have been a very dangerous situation at the old Borden Milk building on 2nd Street.

A caller reported a homeless person had a fire going inside the building and was burning plastic.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a man did indeed have a fire going. They arranged to put it out, stood by while he gathered his belongings, and told him to stay off the property.

The man told police he planned to go back to Circleville because “he doesn’t belong here.”