STCC wrestlers honored with academic achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Three wrestlers at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) are being recognized for academic excellence.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, the student-athletes were named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic Team for 2021-2022. Twin brothers Ricardo and Stephano Magny of Brookline, and William Randall of Springfield were honored after exceeding the minimum GPA (3.2) to qualify.

The Magny brothers were born in Haiti and are studying Mechanical Engineering Technology. Randall is studying Landscape Design and Management Technology.

“I’m proud of them for staying focused on their academic work while competing as wrestlers,” said wrestling coach Alberto Nieves.

Ricardo placed 6th in the 184-pound weight class.

Stephano placed 2nd in the 197-pound weight class.

William placed 2nd in the 285-pound weight class.

The men’s and women’s teams brought home their fifth consecutive conference title and finished in sixth place after competing in the NCWA National Championships.

