You know the Biden administration is struggling when even former Obama administration officials are calling out its policy failures. Enter the former Treasury Department official and current economic analyst Steven Rattner. Rattner just slammed the president over inflation, calling his landmark "stimulus" legislation an "extraordinary policy mistake." In a New York Times op-ed , Rattner described the painful steps now needed to contain inflation. This, he said, is "the price we pay for poor economic policies delivered by the White House, by Congress and by the Federal Reserve."

POTUS ・ 3 DAYS AGO