Maryland State

Weeks of delays predicted as track work begins on MARC Brunswick Line

By Will Vitka
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCSX will perform track work on the MARC Brunswick Line in Maryland, and that means delays for commuters are possible until mid-May. In a...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

