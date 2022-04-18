ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Officer punches protestor at demonstration in Pennsylvania

By WDXI Staff
WIS-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKINSBURG, Pa. (WDXI) - New video appears to show a police officer in Pennsylvania punching a protester in the face on Saturday. The protest was a rally for Jim Rogers, a Black man who died after being tased 10 times by police. Five officers lost their jobs following the incident, but...

