ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Buffalo teen arrested on weapons charges after southside foot chase

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3GeW_0fCUvDxu00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo teen has been arrested and now faces multiple weapons charges after a foot chase on Elmira’s southside over the weekend.

Elmira Police responded to the Family Dollar on West Chemung Place around 4:30 p.m. on April 16 and learned that someone involved in the disturbance threatened to use a gun. When officers arrived, they learned that one of the groups involved had already left.

As police looked for the suspects, an officer saw a woman and the 17-year-old boy walking nearby. According to the arrest report, the woman passed a handgun to the teen who then ran from the officer for a few blocks. Another officer stayed with the woman.

Elmira teen indicted for burglary with loaded revolver

Other officers then joined the foot chase and created a perimeter at a home in the 200 block of West Henry Street. Elmira Police said the teen tried to hide the guns behind the house. The arrest report said police were able to talk to the teen and safely take him into custody.

He was found to have a loaded .38 revolver and a .25 semi-automatic pistol, police said. The revolver was also reported stolen from Mississippi.

The teen, from Buffalo, was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said there were no injuries or damage from the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WETM 18 News

Suspect arrested and charged in fatal Elmira hit-and-run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year. Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chemung, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmira, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal shooting Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in the 3200 block of Baily Avenue. Officers responded to a call around 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, just north of Amherst Street. Detectives said a man was hit by gunfire and his injuries appeared “serious […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Southside#Elmira Police#The Family Dollar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy