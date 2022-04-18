ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Last Day To File Tax Returns Online, By Mail

By jsalinas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Tax Day. Anyone who hasn’t filed their returns has...

#Tax Return#Tax Day
Little Apple Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
CNET

1.5 Million Taxpayers Have Unclaimed Tax Refunds: How to Get That IRS Money

Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.
