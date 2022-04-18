ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

2 Turks fly to Greece in small plane in apparent asylum bid

rochesterfirst.com
 1 day ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two Turkish men who apparently flew right across the Aegean Sea in an ultralight aircraft to seek asylum in the European Union have been rescued after they ran out of fuel and ditched their small plane off the Greek island of Evia, officials said...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Cyprus plans surveillance system to stem migrant crossings

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will install an electronic surveillance system along the buffer zone that divides the island nation along ethnic lines, to stem a surge in illegal immigration through the breakaway north, the government said Tuesday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos announced the plan following a meeting of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turks#Asylum#Rescue Team#Ap#Turkish#The European Union#Greek#Izmir#The Coast Guard#Eu
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Nightwatch Spotted Flying Over Europe

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over the English Channel, as tensions continue to rise with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy