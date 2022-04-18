ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NEW DETAILS: Driver wanted after SUV drives wrong way into traffic, striking multiple and killing 1

By Kylee Bond
cenlanow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a hit and run incident left at least 4 people injured and one person dead. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, NOPD responded to the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets in the 7th Ward. Detectives say a...

www.cenlanow.com

