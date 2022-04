Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The decision not to charge the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke during a botched no-knock raid in February came as little surprise to legal observers, many of whom said the law leaves members of the public at risk. ‘If they had taken this to trial, this probably would have been dismissed out of hand,’ said Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor T. Anansi Wilson. ‘The problem here is the law and that we trust police more than citizens.’ … Legal experts interviewed for this story agreed the decision was the right one under the current law, and they expressed sympathy for Locke. But some questioned the need for a no-knock warrant and urged changes to the law, suggesting the officers should have done more research to determine who might be in that apartment.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO