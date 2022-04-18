ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Man allegedly stole $8,000 in 2019 armed robbery at Horry County home, police reports say

By Dennis Bright
 1 day ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man who allegedly stole $8,000 from a home in Horry County in February 2019.

Wallace Grant was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was released on $25,000 bond on Saturday, according to jail records.

According to a police report, two armed men wearing black masks entered a home on Kimberly Drive near Conway about 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2019, after a man at the home opened the door for them. A person inside the home said the men pointed a gun at four people while the man who opened the door grabbed a purse.

One of the victims said one of the men placed a handgun to their head during the robbery, the report said. The victim was able to retrieve a black toboggan that they said one of the suspects threw on the ground while they were leaving and it was collected as evidence.

Grant has a criminal history. He was arrested in September 2017 and charged after allegedly lying to police about his involvement in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach.

Police found Jadasia Myers, shot in the back seat of a crashed car near the Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

