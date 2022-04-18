ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa, WI

Baby Theresa death: Guilty plea entered by Karin Luttinen, mother

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERESA, Wis. - Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty on Monday, April 18 to a felony charge of concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa. Luttinen is the mother of Baby Theresa whose body was found in a garbage bag in the woods in the Town of...

