Cleveland, OH

Verizon raises minimum wage, offers over $2,500 signing bonus for some

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

OHIO (WJW) — Verizon has announced it is raising the starting wage for new and existing customer service and retail employees.

According to a press release , customer service employees who receive less than $20 per hour will now earn that new, higher rate automatically. The minimum wage for new employees will also be raised to $20 per hour (when base salary plus target commission are combined) for retail and inside sales employees.

Verizon will also add premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, according to the release, as well as for bilingual employees.

In addition, the company will offer sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some of its locations in Cleveland and around the country.

According to the release, the increase follows an announcement earlier this month of additional enhancements in compensation and incentives for its retail team members.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

