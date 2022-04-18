ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charges listed do not imply...

elkodaily.com

KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

