Jimmy Buffett tour 2022: How to buy tickets, dates, schedule

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Buffett isn’t “wasting away in Margaritaville.”. The 75-year-old singer-songwriter is heading back out on the road yet again for a 22-concert “Life On The Flip Side” tour with his Coral Reefer Band. Although Buffett won’t be playing in New Jersey this tour, the “Cheeseburger...

