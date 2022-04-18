Man killed after raising bow and arrow at officers, deputies in Craig County

VINITA, Okla. — UPDATE, 4/18/2022, 12:55 p.m.: Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation have released new details about this morning’s shooting.

A 911 call was placed around 7 a.m., alerting dispatchers that a large piece of concrete was on the railroad tracks near 4400 Road. Officers with the Vinita Police Department and deputies with the Craig County Sheriff’s Office respond.

When they arrive, they found tracks leading from the railroad tracks to a nearby home.

Officers and deputies approached the home, they say a man named Guy Walker confronted them with a bow and arrow in hand.

Officers ask Walker to drop the bow, which he doesn’t do.

Both a deputy and an officer fired at Walker, killing him.

No other injuries were reported.

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene of a shooting in Craig County.

Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey said they are working a shooting but did not release the circumstances of the shooting.

A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they were called in to investigative.

This is a developing story.

