Best desert towns: 3 West Texas cities ranked for landscapes, 'vibes'

Texas made its mark on a recent list showcasing the 11 best desert towns in the US, specifically highlighting places with "beautiful landscapes and mystical vibes."

The Lone Star State was well-represented on Travel and Leisure's list , with three Texas towns making the cut. This includes Marfa, Terlingua and Amarillo. The other U.S. desert towns listed in the roundup include Grand Junction, Colo., Boulder City, Nev., Ojo Caliente N.M., Cottonwood, Ariz., Joshua Tree, Calif., Moab, Utah, Sedona, Ariz. and Silver City, N.M.

Best desert towns: Why the Texas cities made the cut

Terlingua

UNITED STATES - MARCH 20: Desert flowers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) (Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Terlingua was listed due to its proximity to Big Bend National Park, skyline views of the Chisos Mountains and the unique feel and eccentric vibe due to an array of shops, antique stores and other "desert oddities," according to the report.

"The destination isn't exactly what you'd call "happening," though it has a well-maintained status as a proper ghost town, thanks to its persevered homes and storefronts," the article states.

Marfa

Josh Brasted (L) and Mary Alice Sandberg pose for a photo in respirators in front of the Prada Marfa sculpture by artists Elmgreen and Dragset. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images) (Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

The town of Marfa was recognized as the most "Instragrammable" desert destination on the list, in part due to the town's nearby selfie and viral photo landmark known as the Prada Marfa. The Prada Marfa installation has been described by its creator as a "pop architectural land art project," as mentioned on the artist's website .

In the report, Marfa was also recognized for its local arts community and the works showcased throughout the town at local museums and galleries.

Amarillo

Hikers at the Lighthouse rock formation in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park in Canton, Texas. (Steve Johnson via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Amarillo made the best desert towns list in part due to the local Cadillac Ranch roadside attraction, proximity to Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the Jack Sisemore Traveland RV. The post also highlighted Amarillo's culinary scene, making note of the "cultural delights" situated in the downtown area.