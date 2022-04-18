ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kaito

By News Staff
 1 day ago
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Kaito from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Kaito is a sweet, gentle dog who just wants a home full of love. He’s pretty mellow most of the time but does love to get out and about. He would love to go with you on walks, or just hang out at the beach.

He is very affectionate and will stick right by your side! He is 10 years old and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Come meet him today! Woods facilities are open for adoptions daily between 12-4 p.m. and close at 5 p.m.

For more information about adoptions, click here: https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 218-2415.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

