Norfolk, VA

Fire on Georgetown Road in Norfolk started in kitchen

By Brian Reese
 1 day ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Norfolk started in the home’s kitchen, according to the Norfolk fire marshal.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said crews were dispatched just before 5 a.m. Saturday and found smoke and fire coming from the attic.

The fire was marked under control around 6 a.m. and one firefighter suffered an injury to his knee. He was released from the hospital later that morning.

One occupant was displaced but didn’t need Red Cross assistance. The fire marshal’s report said the fire started in the kitchen, Ramsey said.

