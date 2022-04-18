Greene County schools without power after storms

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Greene County School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022.

This is due to a loss of power in some of the schools after a round of severe storms on Sunday, April 17.

District leaders expect schools to reopen on Tuesday, April 19.

