Greene County schools without power after storms
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Leaders with the Greene County School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, April 18, 2022.Hail hits Marion County during storm
This is due to a loss of power in some of the schools after a round of severe storms on Sunday, April 17.
District leaders expect schools to reopen on Tuesday, April 19.
