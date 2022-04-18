ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

By Vivian Chow
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town.

Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area.

The supermarket will be celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 and is located at 4727 W South Jordan Pkwy. South Jordan, Utah.

The new Harmons will boast 17,000 square feet of shopping and dining space for guests. The supermarket chain is currently operating 19 other locations throughout the state of Utah.

The Daybreak Harmons will be anchoring the new North Shore Village Center which surrounds Oquirrh Lake. Besides Harmons, the new community development will include additional space for future restaurants, retail, and residential units.

While shopping for groceries, guests can also grab a quick bite at Just Burgers, an exclusive Harmons-only burger joint.

Created by Harmons executive chef Aaron Ballard, this will be the second location of Just Burgers, with the original location inside the City Creek Harmons.

For those looking to pair their shopping with a jolt of sweet caffeine and light bites, guests can enjoy Harmons Café’s selections of hot or iced coffee, pastries, housemade gelato and more. All coffee beans are sourced from Caffe Ibis, a fair-trade certified organization that offers sustainably-farmed products.

Officials say the Daybreak location will be a smaller-scale store that will stock around 85% of the items available at the larger Harmons locations.

“Harmons has been extremely successful in other areas including Holladay and the Harvard-Yale neighborhood of Salt Lake City with their smaller, neighborhood scale market stores,” says Daybreak community officials. “The stores that are now open instantly become a place where neighbors meet and interact while enjoying one of the best markets in the country.”

City officials say the new location will provide easy walking to nearby shops and dining options for residents and visitors while offering a pier and boardwalk stop surrounding Oquirrh Lake.

The Daybreak Harmons will be opening seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

To check out the new location details, click here.

