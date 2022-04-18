Breezy winds on the way back
High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday – and wind advisories and fire weather alerts have been issued. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has details and a look ahead to the cooling trend.
