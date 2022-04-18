ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Benson police share photos of break-in, multiple crimes reported in neighborhood

WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Benson, N.C. — The Benson Police Department on Monday released surveillance photos of a break-in that occurred...

cbs17

‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, charged: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police. Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release. Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents...
RALEIGH, NC
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
#Police
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
WRAL News

Woman found dead after overnight shooting in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after they found a woman laying in the street early Wednesday morning. After 12 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Alvin Street. They found a woman with at least one gunshot wound...
WRAL News

WRAL News

