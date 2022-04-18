ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The much anticipated Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is finally here. Sort of. There isn’t a full trailer yet, but we did get a teaser this morning. The teaser...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
Polygon

Hulk and Thor’s Marvel rivalry may finally be put to rest

The opening pages of 1965’s Journey Into Mystery #112 see Marvel’s thunder god swoop down from the skies to break up what looks, from Jack Kirby and Chic Stone’s dynamic artwork, like a riot about to break out between two gangs of angry, yelling youths. Thor’s thought balloon sets the scene for what’s happening: “Those youngsters seem to be arguing about who is … stronger … the Hulk … or myself!”
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aaron
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Radical New Look

Marvel fans have what may be the best look yet as Thor's new look in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to an unexpected source. Marvel already revealed the new blu costume via the new toy line. Now Hallmark has revealed a new Christmas tree ornament featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new costume and donning his helmet, striking a powerful pose (via @common_writer on Twitter). You can take a look below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero

Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
MOVIES
Financial World

The most beautiful superheroines of the MCU

MCU, since 2008, has rewritten the history of cinema. Among the many characters there are also many super-heroines, who have fascinated the fans with their strength, their courage and their beauty. Played by Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda Maximoff made her MCU debut in the post-credit of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier: next comes Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and finally, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Marvel Studios
GamesRadar+

As Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, Marvel's Avengers is reportedly adding Jane Foster's Thor

Jane Foster is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers as a playable hero. That's according to reputable leaker Miller, who previously (and credibly) suggested that She-Hulk was next in line for Crystal Dynamics' superhero brawler. In a recent Twitter thread, they claimed that She-Hulk was delayed to ensure her release lines up more closely with the launch of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, and that Jane Foster, positioned as something of an echo fighter for Thor, is coming next to fill the gap created by She-Hulk's delay.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Will Marvel Studios' Nova Be a Movie or a Series?

Do you think it will be another limited series or will it be a movie?. Moon Knight has not come out yet but its scribe, Sabir Pirzada, is already working on his next project as he scores writing for Nova in Marvel Studios. As he pens a new character, many are intrigued by another newcomer in the franchise, when will it come out, will it be on Disney Plus, and whether it would be a movie or a series?
MOVIES
The Independent

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer gives first look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Marvel has released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is a follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.Liam Hemsworth will once again play the titular superhero, while Natalie Portman has joined the cast as a second Thor called Mighty Thor.The trailer, which was released on Monday (18 April), sees Thor now living a life of “peace” as he searches to find out “who I am”.“My superhero-ing days are over,” a very normal looking Thor says.Chris Pratt and Tessa Thompson are seen in the trailer, alongside a first look at Portman’s Mighty Thor. It was...
MOVIES
TechCrunch

New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals a new goddess of thunder

Directed by Taika Waititi, this will be the fourth film in the “Thor” series and will follow after “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy after his kingdom Asgard collapsed. As the new member of the...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant—their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's first trailer is finally here

Thor: Love and Thunder has unveiled the first look at the upcoming Marvel movie. Once the Multiverse of Madness is firmly cracked open by Doctor Strange, the MCU will revisit the kingdom of Asgard — or what's left of it in the aftermath of Hela's destruction in Thor: Ragnarok.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy