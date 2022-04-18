Watch Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser

Do you think it will be another limited series or will it be a movie?. Moon Knight has not come out yet but its scribe, Sabir Pirzada, is already working on his next project as he scores writing for Nova in Marvel Studios. As he pens a new character, many are intrigued by another newcomer in the franchise, when will it come out, will it be on Disney Plus, and whether it would be a movie or a series?

