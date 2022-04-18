Police ask for help after child found dead in Indiana woods

An unusual call and discovery Friday morning is leaving Tulsa Police with a lot of unanswered questions. Police say just before 8, someone living near 66th Street North and MLK looked out their front door, to see a woman lying on their neighbor's front porch. "The fire department got called,”...
A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, March 26th, 2022, the Tyler Police Department received a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and determined that foul play was suspected. Tyler PD detectives and crime scene personnel were summoned to begin an investigation. Working all night and into Sunday morning (27th), detectives were able to determine that a homicide had occurred inside the residence. Further, they were able to identify the victim and at least one suspect. At approximately 11:10 a.m. this morning, the body of the 53-year-old white male victim (from Tyler) was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives say two people were stabbed on Wednesday – one fatally – and the suspect is also now dead. In an email, the sheriff's office said the first victim - a man – was stabbed in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville about 9 p.m. Deputies were summoned there by a woman who called, whispering for help. Others had called 911 to say that a car had crashed into a fence at the home.
The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
Police in Georgia are reportedly returning $30,000 worth of THC products they seized from a store after a judge ruled that the seizure was not in accordance with the law. According to a report, Sahlil Kumar’s shop in Madison County was raided, and Kumar said product was taken from his shelves and money from his cash register.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, it’s no surprise that Krystle Journee loves to have fun. Her eldest child, 22-year-old Dominiece Honore, told Dateline that she considers her mother to be her best friend. “She’s very goofy, loving, caring,” Dominiece said. “She loves to have fun.”
A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
A woman was found dead in a sleeping position Tuesday morning outside a bank in Brownsville. The police department confirmed the woman, 59, was not a customer of the IBC Bank on Central Boulevard in west Brownsville, but appeared to have been someone seeking a place to sleep during the night.
A woman forced to abandon her vehicle after running out of gas on a Memphis bridge was arrested and charged for felony possession after law enforcement inspected her abandoned SUV. The Memphis Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, who is charged with felony possession of...
CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department released information about an ongoing homicide investigation after a woman was found dead. According to a news release from the Office of Roy Rice, Interim Chief of Police for Clovis, on Wednesday, at about 9:45 p.m., officers with the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to 201 N Main St. for a report of shots fired. On arrival to the apartments, which are located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis, officers found a woman's body inside an apartment. No suspect was located.
Comments / 0