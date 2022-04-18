“Titanic: 110 Years Later” History Program at Middletown Township Public Library on May 11, 2022

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet next on Tuesday, March 29, 7:00 PM, at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Natasha Bowen’s New York Times Bestseller, “Skin of the Sea.” The book is a fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology in which a mermaid takes on the gods. Simi prayed to the gods, once. Now she serves them as Mami Wata — a mermaid — collecting the souls of those who die at sea and blessing their journeys back home. But when a living boy is thrown overboard, Simi does the unthinkable and saves his life, going against an ancient decree and opening herself to punishment for her defiance. To protect the other Mami Wata, Simi journeys to the Supreme Creator to make amends. However, something is amiss — the boy she rescued knows more than he should, and something is shadowing her, something that would rather see her fail. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO