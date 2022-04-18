ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

“Titanic: 110 Years Later” History Program at Middletown Township Public Library on May 11, 2022

By Middletown Township Public Library
Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) will host local historian Greg Caggiano as he presents “The Titanic: 110 Years Later” on May 11th in the community room. On April 15, 1912, four days into the trip from England to New York...

The Gainesville Sun

Alachua County Library District adds free in-person programs for the public

The Alachua County Library District will begin offering new in-person programs for people of all ages beginning April 1. The district announced Thursday that the programs will be held at all 12 library locations across the county and will include storytime, music and movement, book clubs, educational programs for adults, as well as hands-on creative workshops for teenagers. ...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Daily Local News

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet next on Tuesday, March 29, 7:00 PM, at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Natasha Bowen’s New York Times Bestseller, “Skin of the Sea.” The book is a fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology in which a mermaid takes on the gods. Simi prayed to the gods, once. Now she serves them as Mami Wata — a mermaid — collecting the souls of those who die at sea and blessing their journeys back home. But when a living boy is thrown overboard, Simi does the unthinkable and saves his life, going against an ancient decree and opening herself to punishment for her defiance. To protect the other Mami Wata, Simi journeys to the Supreme Creator to make amends. However, something is amiss — the boy she rescued knows more than he should, and something is shadowing her, something that would rather see her fail. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Library & Panhandle PBS to host “Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s about stories. I think people like to have stories,” said Stacy Clopton, Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator. People will have the opportunity to learn more about their story this week at the “Finding Your Roots: A Family History Celebration,” put on by Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS. “We’re […]
AMARILLO, TX
Middletown, NJ
Government
City
Middletown, NJ
WVNews

Grand opening planned May 9 for the Kanawha County Public Library in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) —The Kanawha County Public Library renovation project should wrap up around May 2, with the grand opening planned May 9. The newly renovated library project will include a 20,000-foot addition, costing about $32 million. This addition will include a new café, a kid’s floor, a tool lending service and a technology lab with equipment like sewing machines, Cricuts and 3D printers, WCHS reports.
CHARLESTON, WV
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library. Please note: COVID-19 safety information for RPL is below the programming information. Register for library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise):. Call 262-636-9217. Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI.
RACINE, WI

