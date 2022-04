Intel has finally given us some in-depth commentary on an issue that has plagued its lineup of newer chips: the Alder Lake processors that dominate our list of Best CPUs for gaming have suffered from a vexing problem for enthusiasts — due to the chips' new elongated design and how it is clasped into the socket, they have been known to bend and warp when they are placed in the motherboard's socket. As you can see in the very short video below, this creates a gap that reduces the contact between the cooler and the chip, ultimately hampering the cooler's ability to keep the chip cool. This can cause higher chip temperatures (impact varies, typically around 5C).

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO