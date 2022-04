Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has a chance of returning to the court Thursday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz, according to Shas Charania of The Athletic. Doncic has missed the first two games of the Western Conference Playoffs due to a left calf strain. And while there hasn't been an official injury report released just yet, Charania has implied that Doncic could be in play for Game 3. Keep an eye on his status over the next 48 hours. With Doncic sidelined in Game 2, Jalen Brunson ran the offense, scoring 41 points in a Mavericks upset victory.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO