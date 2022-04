BRISTOL – American Legion Post 209 is seeking the community’s support in making this year’s Fishing Derby another success. “The expenses for everything are through the roof – from fish to trophies to prizes,” said Brian Avery, commander of American Legion Post 209. “These last couple of years it has been very difficult due to covid. We were running on the leftovers from previous years and we have exhausted most of those funds. Donations have been slow coming. I would ask anyone who believes that it worth investing in an outdoor event to help create great memories for kids and their families to make a donation.”

DERBY, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO