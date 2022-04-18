ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky releases annual county unemployment data for 2021

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9C4x_0fCUo3yQ00

Annual unemployment rates decreased in all 120 Kentucky counties in 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The annual jobless rate for Woodford County was the lowest in the commonwealth in 2021 at 3.4%. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3.5%; Oldham and Todd counties, 3.6% each; Green and Scott counties, 3.7% each; and Boone, Carlisle, Logan, and Shelby counties, 3.8% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest annual unemployment rate in 2021 at 12.5%. It was followed by Martin County, 9.3%; Breathitt and Harlan counties, 8.6%; Elliott County, 8.4%; Leslie County, 8.1%; Carter County, 7.8%; Letcher and Lewis counties, 7.6%; and Johnson County, 7.3%.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate for the state was 4.7% for 2021, and 5.3% for the nation. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at here .

In 2021, 60 counties were above the comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment of 4.7%, while 57 were below the state unadjusted rate and three (Bracken, Hardin, and Marshall counties) were the same rate.

Counties with the largest decline in annual unemployment rates from 2020 to 2021 were Marion County, -3.2 percentage points; Magoffin County, -3 percentage points; Harlan and Simpson counties, -2.8 percentage points each; and Russell County, -2.6 percentage points.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted to allow for comparisons between United States, state, and counties figures. The statistics in this news release may be revised in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Kentucky unemployment benefits duration cut under bill given final passage

Wilder, Ky. GOP Senator Will SchroderKET Screenshot. Legislation to cut the period of time Kentuckians can receive unemployment benefits has been given final passage by the General Assembly. The measure reduces the duration for benefits from 26 weeks to 12 weeks in many cases. The Senate and House both overrode Governor Beshear’s veto of the bill. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said there are currently a hundred thousand vacant jobs in Kentucky.
WILDER, KY
WTVQ

KY’s February 2022 unemployment report released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) —In a release to ABC 36 News, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary February 2022 unemployment rate was 4.2%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC). The preliminary February 2022 jobless rate was down 0.2...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hardin, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Woodford County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#United States#Green#Carlisle Logan#Shelby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy