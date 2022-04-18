ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Job Boards vs. Job Recruiter: The Pros and Cons

By Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCLOM_0fCUnrXw00

Hiring new employees can be time-consuming. And finding the right fit for an open position in a short amount of time isn’t always a challenge companies are willing to take on internally – so they turn to practical hiring tools like job boards and job recruiters.

There are plenty of good reasons businesses of all sizes recruit and hire through job boards and recruiting agencies. Both free up time for HR managers, help your organization stand out and remove stress from finding quality candidates.

Job boards and job recruiters are two popular options, but how do they compare? Explore the pros and cons of both to determine the best hiring tool for your business.

Job Boards

When it comes to hiring and job seeking in this modern age, job boards are among the most popular options. Job seekers love that they can filter through thousands of listings to find exactly what they’re looking for. Hiring managers appreciate the time-saving capabilities available for finding skilled applicants. Technology on leading job boards is so advanced that 80 percent of employers receive qualified candidates within the first day of posting their job listing on ZipRecruiter .

Job sites can also sync with your Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to simplify the entire hiring process from recruitment to onboarding, providing efficiencies in how you bring people into your company.

Pros of Job Boards:

  • Job boards are a cost-effective hiring option. Many offer effective free services and premium features for efficient hiring.
  • Intuitive dashboards give you access to analytics and valuable insights to optimize your strategies.
  • Smart tools like ZipRecruiter ’s matching technology identify qualified candidates and invite them to apply to your listing.
  • Reach a broad audience and job seekers who may not already be familiar with your company.

Cons of Job Boards:

  • Recruiting for high-level positions can be difficult depending on the industry.
  • Filtering through many applications can pose challenges if not paying for premium services.

Job Recruiters

Job recruiters specialize in attracting and screening people on the job hunt. They provide a personalized touch to hiring by reaching out to job seekers when they think they have an open role that matches their skills and experience. Recruiters often act as ambassadors for the company and work with HR teams to fill positions.

Pros of Job Recruiters:

  • Job recruiters can serve up quality applicants fast.
  • Established recruitment agencies have robust networks of job seekers and resumes for companies to leverage.
  • In-depth screening is common when a candidate enters a recruitment firm’s system. This provides insight into their qualifications and the roles they would consider.

Cons of Job Recruiters:

  • The benefits of job recruiters can come at a high cost. In some cases, they will take a percentage of the hired employee’s salary, reaching 30 percent at times.
  • Hiring for culture fit is difficult when the job recruiter isn’t as familiar with your business.
  • Finding the right recruiter for your needs can be time-consuming.

Job recruiters and job boards have advantages for quickly locating top talent. They both streamline the hiring process and find your business highly qualified candidates. However, cost is the most notable difference between the two. Though job recruitment agencies seem like the more traditional option, highly qualified candidates already actively looking on job boards. So, for many businesses and positions, job boards is the logical first place to start.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Great Resignation: Why 80% of Tech Employees are Seeking Alternative Employment

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Pros And Cons#Ats
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The top 10 highest-paying jobs in demand right now

The world is changing quickly, and that means the world of work is shifting, too – so you’ve got to be on the ball if you want to get the most out of your career. That doesn’t just mean making sure that you’ve got the right skills in place – it means you’ve got to pay attention to what jobs earn the most. If you can get yourself into one of these high-paying positions, you’ll watch your earnings skyrocket.
JOBS
geekwire.com

Tech with a touch: Vote for Hardware/Gadget of the Year at the GeekWire Awards

Software gets a lot of attention in the Seattle area, but how about a hand for hardware and gadgets that you can actually touch, with your hands?. The Hardware/Gadget of the Year at the GeekWire Awards is meant to honor a specific device that demonstrated innovative engineering and an exemplary user experience, and has left a unique mark on the technology landscape.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

How to Become a Great Developer in 2022

Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment team (DORA) have released the State of DevOps report 2021. The report defines what makes a truly Elite developer in the post COVID-19 world. It uses four software delivery metrics to rank the teams surveyed, as Low, High, High or Elite performing teams. 1. Deployment frequency: how often is new code deployed to production? 2. Lead time for changes: what is the length of time between code committed and production? 3. Time to restore services: in the event of incidents that impair users (e.g outages), how long does it take for your team to resume normal services? 4. Change failure rate: what percentage of deployments to production result in impaired service requiring a hotfix, rollback or patch? It’s of no surprise that the most successful teams are those with the most frequent deployments, shortest lead times, fastest times to restore services, and lowest change failure rates.
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy