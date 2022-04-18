CMPD, SWAT respond to neighborhood in northeast Charlotte

(Oleksander Filon/iStock)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were at the scene of a SWAT situation Monday morning.

A Channel 9 crew arrived at Abendego Road, off of Caldwell Road in northeast Charlotte, at around 10 a.m. to find a large police presence and SWAT response in a neighborhood there.

Police told Channel 9 they were responding to an attempt to locate call and they detained two people.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information on why the SWAT team was asked to respond.

No further information was made available.

