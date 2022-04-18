ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD, SWAT respond to neighborhood in northeast Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyO2M_0fCUneJj00
(Oleksander Filon/iStock)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were at the scene of a SWAT situation Monday morning.

A Channel 9 crew arrived at Abendego Road, off of Caldwell Road in northeast Charlotte, at around 10 a.m. to find a large police presence and SWAT response in a neighborhood there.

[ ALSO READ: CMPD: Person shot, killed in north Charlotte; homicide investigation underway ]

Police told Channel 9 they were responding to an attempt to locate call and they detained two people.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information on why the SWAT team was asked to respond.

No further information was made available.

(WATCH BELOW: One person hurt in shooting in uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WBTV

DaBaby responds to shooting on his property over the weekend

It has been 75 years since Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died following a shooting at a Mint Hill gas station. Lawsuit filed against Cedar Fair after inspector severs hand at Carowinds. Updated: 8 hours ago. The inspector...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Missing 18-year-old dies after southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old who was reported missing died following a rollover crash in southwest Charlotte, authorities said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Shopton Road West around 5:14 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, for a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

The Queen City is reeling from a violent Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week wraps up a violent Easter weekend leaving two people dead and one person in the hospital. The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, police say they responded to a death investigation-turned homicide in west Charlotte. They say one person found dead on Sloan Drive,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat Team#Uptown Charlotte#Cmpd#Swat#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Dangerous’ offender wanted for high-dollar robberies in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are searching for a man accused of committing several “high-dollar” larcenies in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 22-year-old Tyrae Coleman is a “repeat and dangerous offender” who continues to commit crimes. Surveillance video released by police allegedly showed Coleman and others robbing […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Man who vanished in national forest last year is now facing murder charge, NC cops say

A man who vanished into a North Carolina forest for eight days last summer is back in the news after being charged with murder, deputies said. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 46-year-old Newport man Daniel Andrew Brisson on March 21, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTV

Neighbor trying to help woman in domestic violence situation is assaulted

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who stepped in when he thought his neighbor was the victim of domestic violence ended up being the victim of an assault. According to the Salisbury Police report, the incident happened on Parkview Circle on Saturday afternoon. Roy Bivens, 53, was engaged in an argument with his girlfriend. He told the woman to leave the house. She went outside to wait for her daughter to pick her up.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy