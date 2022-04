I write today wearing multiple hats – those of a father, a former elementary school teacher, and current Leader of the Alabama House Democrats. I have served in each of these important roles with a commitment to improving the lives of young Alabamians. While Republican state legislators might try and tie Democrats’ agenda to whatever controversy is currently brewing in Washington, let the record show – Alabama Democrats are pro-growth, pro-innovation, and pro-Alabama, which means prioritizing quality education in our state today to ensure security and prosperity for the future.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO