Lenawee County, MI

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: April 11-16

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
All spring sports got under way last week with everyone back from spring break with many athletes in Lenawee County getting the season started strong.

Here are the nominees for the Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week. You can vote at https://poll.fm/11095411.

Bailey Brandly, Onsted girls soccer

Brandly broke the Wildcats' program single-game goal record in a 9-1 win against Jackson Christian as she scored eight times. She then went on to score a goal against Clinton and two against Columbia Central

Off the pitch, Brandly helped the Onsted girls track team win the Whiteford Bobcats' Relay as she was part of a few event wins.

Anthony Arredondo, Hudson baseball

Arredondo had a strong week of games on the mound as he helped the Tigers to three wins.

He tossed three hitless innings against Onsted with three strikeouts before going three innings against Adrian and striking out four while allowing a walk, four hits and no earned runs. He went 5 2/3 innings in a win against North Central and struck out six while allowing two runs, two hits and one walk.

Brogan Winder, LCS boys golf

Winder was a medalist against Sand Creek with a 40 as he led the Cougars to a win. He did the same with a 45 against Blissfield.

He and Connor Parisien took second overall in the Madison Ryder Cup meet with a 77.

Lauren Keller, Sand Creek softball

Keller led the Aggies to a 3-0 start to the season as she got the win in the circle against Erie Mason with eight strikeouts while allowing two runs on six hits. She then struck out five in two innings against Lenawee Christian.

At the plate, she had three hits and three RBIs against Erie Mason and drove in five runs against LCS with three hits, including a triple.

Jake Eagling, Adrian boys track

Eagling helped the Maples boys defeat Ypsilanti as he won the 800-meter (2:05.43) and was part of the first place 4x400 (3:39.25) and 4x800 (8:36.5) teams.

In the Olivet Relays, he was part of the winning 4x400 (3:35.25) and 4x800 (8:30.41) teams again.

Emmry Ross, Onsted girls track

The Onsted girls team won the Napoleon Invite and the Whiteford Bobcats Relays where Emmry Ross had a hand in six event wins.

Ross won the 400 (1:02.38) and was part of the 4x200 (1:55.17) winning relay at Napoleon.

At Whiteford she was part of the winning 4x100 (55.23), 4x200 (1:51.73) and 4x400 (4:23.63) teams. Ross was also part of the 100-100-200-400 relay (1:57.79).

Kara Terakedis, Onsted girls track

Terakedis also had six event wins for the Wildcats as she won the 1,600 (5:32.67) and helped win the 4x800 (10:50.0).

At Whiteford, she was part of the 4x400 (4:23.63) and 4x800 (10:36.89) teams as well as the 200-200-400-800 relay (5:18.73) and the 1,200-400-800-1,600 relay (14:18.65).

NOMINEES

Bailey Brandly, Onsted girls soccer/track

Anthony Arredondo, Hudson baseball

Brogan Winder, Lenawee Christian boys golf

Lauren Keller, Sand Creek softball

Jake Eagling, Adrian boys track

Emmry Ross, Onsted girls track

Kara Terakedis, Onsted girls track

