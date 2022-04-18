ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey bringing back fan-favorite Reese’s candy

By George Stockburger
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUKE6_0fCUn5hf00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Company is bringing back a fan-favorite Reese’s candy, but only for a limited time.

In honor of National Lover’s Day on April 23, Hershey is bringing back the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have “double the peanut butter flavor” with no chocolate, while the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups have an extra layer of peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom.

“Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we’re rewarding you,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s .

Earlier this month Hershey unveiled a limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat with a blueberry muffin-flavored creme.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Lives You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
KSN News

McDonald’s fan-favorite sauce makes a comeback

McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite sauce for Chicken McNuggets this month. Starting on March 31, Szechuan Sauce will be available for free with any Chicken McNuggets order as a dipping sauce. The sauce has hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar. The legendary sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app. McDonald’s is also selling […]
MCDONALD, KS
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Jar#Peanut Butter Cup#Milk Chocolate#Food Drink#Whtm#National Lover#Wivt
Thrillist

Skippy Is Recalling More Than 9,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling thousands of cases of its classic peanut butter spread due to possible contamination from small stainless steel fragments. The household name brand announced on March 30 that it would voluntarily pull 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter from shelves. The recall includes Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. They are being recalled because jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGUN 9

New Eggo Waffle Flavors Are Inspired By Rich Desserts

If your mornings could use a bit more joy, Eggo’s newest waffle flavors are dessert-inspired to help start your day on a sweet note. The brand’s new Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu Belgian-style Thick & Fluffy waffles are inspired by classic flavors you’d usually find after dinner, but are giving us an excuse to enjoy them for breakfast instead.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Fan-Favorite $5 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back At Popeyes For A Limited Time

Five is a magic number in the world of fast food. Even with the demise of Subway's $5 Foot Long, the bill adorned with Abe Lincoln's face can get you a Build You Own Cravings Box from Taco Bell, a Biggie Bag from Wendy's, a Fill Up box from KFC, and — for a limited time starting on March 22 — a fan-favorite Shrimp Tackle Box from Popeyes (via a press release published by Chew Boom).
LOUISIANA STATE
Taste Of Home

How to Make Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding has been gracing potlucks and dinner tables for decades. Made with ripe bananas, whipped topping and vanilla wafer cookies, it’s a classic go-to dessert. I wanted to capture that flavor in a cookie, so I created a recipe that calls for banana cream pudding mix. It makes the softest cookie and it will stay that way for days! To make these banana pudding cookies even better, white chocolate chips are added to the mix for creaminess, and crushed Nilla Wafers bring that classic dessert feel. You’re going to want to make these again and again!
RECIPES
Mashed

Del Taco Just Brought Back Three Fan-Favorite Chocolatey Drinks

Del Taco has previously come up with interesting milkshake options, such as the Churro Dipper Shake, a vanilla shake with chocolate swirls that was first launched in 2018. According to Bake Mag, the milkshake included a crispy churro that was meant to replace a traditional straw. Barry Westrum, the Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco said in a statement, "Its [the churro's] ridges are the perfect tool for collecting and savoring the leftover chocolate sauce and ice cream that the straw couldn't quite get."
RESTAURANTS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy