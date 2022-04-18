ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Suspect in South Carolina mall shooting acted in self-defense, lawyer says

By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man identified as a suspect in a mall shooting in South Carolina says he acted in self-defense. 22-year-old Jewayne Price was detained this weekend after nine people were hurt...

