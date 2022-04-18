Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

To any of you who have long days and wish for more to do, I wish you could have been here to watch all the action at our house this past week. It’s not just been action from six young children. We’ve had two work nights for the youth who helped clear out the shop and mulch flower beds and around our pine trees. The church ladies came to help wash walls and windows. Daniel has been putting in new flooring to replace our old chipped one, and the list goes on.

