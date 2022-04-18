ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World Bank to discuss 'next-phase' financing for Ukraine, Malpass says

By Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyL5N_0fCUlrcM00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More countries are expected to announce contributions to help war-torn Ukraine maintain its government through the World Bank’s multi-donor trust fund and parallel funds this week, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.

Malpass said the World Bank was working during spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to put together a $3 billion package of aid to help Ukraine maintain essential government services.

The situation was “rapidly evolving,” he said and predicted more bilateral announcements on humanitarian assistance and other aid this week, without providing further details.

Malpass said the bank had quickly disbursed about $600 million of an initial $1 billion in aid promised for Ukraine, and was now working to raise another $1.5 billion in bank funds that still needed to be approved by its board.

“There will be other components making up the $3 billion that we originally announced six weeks ago or so,” Malpass told reporters, noting that the bank’s International Finance Corp was also providing working capital and trade finance for companies doing business in Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month that the United States would provide $500 million in direct budgetary assistance.

Malpass said members would also discuss the next phase of financing for Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts this week.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday confirmed that he and other top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington to seek more financial assistance.

Reuters reported on Friday that they would participate in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank this coming Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
David Malpass
Person
Denys Shmyhal
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Trade Finance#The World Bank#Ukrainian
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy