UPDATE: A new weather statement has been issued for Summers County and surrounding areas. Some higher elevations are expected to reach at or below, freezing temperatures.

This new statement is in effect until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service advises using “extra caution” while traveling.

ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Summers County and surrounding areas until 11 a.m. April 18. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the higher elevations.

Some areas could see accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Some mixed precipitation is also possible.

Roadways may become dangerous. Use caution when driving, especially in higher elevations.

The Hinton News will provide updates if any changes occur.

The post Weather statement issued for Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News .