San Diego, CA

Patrick Henry Principal unilaterally cuts some honors classes without informing parents

kusi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest high school, Patrick Henry High School, has cut some honors courses without informing the student’s parents. As expected, parents are outraged and worries the lack of honors courses will hurt students chances...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 2

