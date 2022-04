DOWAGIAC — Playing its fifth game in less than 24 hours, the Niles softball team edged Dowagiac 3-2 in the championship game of the Chieftain Invitational Saturday. The Vikings rebounded from being swept by Edwardsburg Friday afternoon in its season and Wolverine Conference opener. Niles went 3-0 at Dowagiac to claim the title.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO