VSP launches program to deter human trafficking

(WJHL) — In 2019 alone, there were 179 trafficking cases reported in Virginia, according to the human trafficking awareness nonprofit Polaris , and in response, several state and federal agencies created a program in an effort to prevent these crimes.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Operation Safe Passage will act as a public outreach initiative at multiple truck stops, rest areas and motor carrier service centers throughout the state. The program will entail distributing educational materials about human trafficking to motorists, along with conducting routine inspections.

VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle stated in a news release that collaboration among truck drivers who travel across the state along with law enforcement could help deter human trafficking offenses.

“With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential,” said Settle. “Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

The initiative involves a partnership among VSP, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Virginia Trucking Association. According to the HSI, the agency arrested thousands in connection with human trafficking cases in 2021, with more than 720 trafficking victims identified as a result.

Virginia Trucking Association President and CEO Dale Bennett said the joint effort will help those traveling through Virginia to identify key signs of human trafficking.

“Truck drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize potential victims of this heinous crime and properly alert law enforcement when they witness suspicious activity,” said Bennett. “They are family men and women, whose own children could be targeted for trafficking, so they’re able to talk to their peers and spread the message about human trafficking awareness. The trucking industry has a duty to help solve this problem, and we are committed to saving lives and protecting the communities we serve.”

The HSI website listed the following as indicators of human trafficking:

Disconnection from family, friends and community organizations

Halt in school attendance

Sudden or dramatic change in behavior

Juvenile engagement in commercial sex acts

Signs of mental or physical abuse such as disorientation and confusion

Bruises in various stages of healing

Fearful, timid or submissive behavior

Signs of having been denied food, water, sleep or medical care

In the company of a person who seems to be in control

Appear to be coached on what to say

Living in unsuitable conditions

Lack of personal possessions

Lack of stable living situation

Lack of freedom surrounding where they can go

Unreasonable security measures

The HSI noted that not all of the above indicators are present in every human trafficking case. Those who suspect human trafficking should report it by dialing #77 on a cell phone for the nearest VSP Emergency Dispatch Center or by calling 911. HSI can be reached at 1-866-347-2423.

