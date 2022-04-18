ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VSP launches program to deter human trafficking

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJHqm_0fCUjpvK00

(WJHL) — In 2019 alone, there were 179 trafficking cases reported in Virginia, according to the human trafficking awareness nonprofit Polaris , and in response, several state and federal agencies created a program in an effort to prevent these crimes.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Operation Safe Passage will act as a public outreach initiative at multiple truck stops, rest areas and motor carrier service centers throughout the state. The program will entail distributing educational materials about human trafficking to motorists, along with conducting routine inspections.

Murder trial for BVPD officer begins Monday

VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle stated in a news release that collaboration among truck drivers who travel across the state along with law enforcement could help deter human trafficking offenses.

“With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential,” said Settle. “Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

The initiative involves a partnership among VSP, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Virginia Trucking Association. According to the HSI, the agency arrested thousands in connection with human trafficking cases in 2021, with more than 720 trafficking victims identified as a result.

Virginia Trucking Association President and CEO Dale Bennett said the joint effort will help those traveling through Virginia to identify key signs of human trafficking.

“Truck drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize potential victims of this heinous crime and properly alert law enforcement when they witness suspicious activity,” said Bennett. “They are family men and women, whose own children could be targeted for trafficking, so they’re able to talk to their peers and spread the message about human trafficking awareness. The trucking industry has a duty to help solve this problem, and we are committed to saving lives and protecting the communities we serve.”

The HSI website listed the following as indicators of human trafficking:

  • Disconnection from family, friends and community organizations
  • Halt in school attendance
  • Sudden or dramatic change in behavior
  • Juvenile engagement in commercial sex acts
  • Signs of mental or physical abuse such as disorientation and confusion
  • Bruises in various stages of healing
  • Fearful, timid or submissive behavior
  • Signs of having been denied food, water, sleep or medical care
  • In the company of a person who seems to be in control
  • Appear to be coached on what to say
  • Living in unsuitable conditions
  • Lack of personal possessions
  • Lack of stable living situation
  • Lack of freedom surrounding where they can go
  • Unreasonable security measures

The HSI noted that not all of the above indicators are present in every human trafficking case. Those who suspect human trafficking should report it by dialing #77 on a cell phone for the nearest VSP Emergency Dispatch Center or by calling 911. HSI can be reached at 1-866-347-2423.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Murder trial for BVPD officer begins Monday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The trial for a Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder is set to begin Monday, April 18 at 9 a.m. Johnathan Brown faces several charges in the deadly shooting of Jonathen Kohler at a Bristol motel in March 2021. Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell is prosecuting the case after he […]
BRISTOL, VA
FOX59

Sheriffs learn techniques to combat human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS — Sheriff offices across Indiana are getting some help when it comes to handling cases of human trafficking. On Thursday, the Indiana Sheriffs Association held training sessions for law enforcement designed to give them the latest techniques in recognizing trafficking and helping victims. The training sessions were hosted by a group that works to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
XL Country 100.7

Special Report! Ongoing Incident at Hotel in Bozeman

The Bozeman Police Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are currently working on an ongoing situation near Walmart located on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman. Officers are currently on the scene near Walmart in Bozeman. It incident involves a man that made statements that caused some concern for his safety and the safety of the public at the Comfort Inn hotel near the intersection of Oak St. and N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
WJHL

Tony Vitello suspended four games by NCAA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, has been handed a four-game suspension for his actions in Saturday’s win over No. 24 Alabama. Vitello made contact with the third base umpire in the first inning following the ejection of Tennessee’s pitching coach, Frank Anderson. Anderson has been assessed a one-game suspension […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Bennett
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Construction worker dies in trench collapse in Tennessee

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A construction worker died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed while he was working on a home in Tennessee, authorities said. The man, who was not identified, was working in the garage of a home under construction when a trench dug as part of the project collapsed […]
SPRING CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Vsp#Polaris
WJHL

Tri-Cities businessman Bill Gatton dead at 89

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Legendary businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton has died. A close family contact said Gatton died today at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was 89 years old. A native of Bremen, Kentucky, Gatton moved to Bristol, Tennessee in 1969 and purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership on State Street. In the following […]
BRISTOL, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Center for Prevention of Abuse commemorates serving 100 human trafficking survivors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse recognized serving more than 100 survivors of human trafficking in Central Illinois since establishing the human trafficking services department in 2018. Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse, said human trafficking is the second most lucrative illegal...
PEORIA, IL
WJHL

Carter Co. Commission agrees to give workforce development complex to state

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County leaders took a big step toward consolidating vocational education for high school students Monday night. The Carter County Commission overwhelmingly approved a $40 million deal to give the county’s workforce development complex to the state. In return, the state will renovate the complex into the Carter County Higher Education […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
98.3 The Snake

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy