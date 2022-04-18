ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Local Snowboarders Compete At USASA Nationals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Alamos snowboarders gather with other New Mexico athletes at the Opening Ceremonies Parade at the USASA National Championships April 1-7 in Copper Mountain, Colo. Courtesy/Tony Hinojosa. Director of the USASA Southwest Freeride Series, Tony Hinojosa, brought home a Bronze Medal in Boardercross for Legends Men (40-49). Courtesy/Tony...

