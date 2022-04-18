Local Snowboarders Compete At USASA Nationals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.

